Patriots Fans Will Hate Rex Ryan’s Message After Aaron Rodgers Trade

Rex Ryan rode into Tuesday morning on his high horse in wake of the Jets’ latest blockbuster move.

According to multiple reports, New York and the Green Bay Packers are in agreement on a trade that will send Aaron Rodgers to the Meadowlands. Rodgers instantly makes the Jets a legitimate Super Bowl contender, as Gang Green addressed its biggest need with one of the best to ever play the position.

Ryan, who coached the Jets for six seasons, is expecting big things in East Rutherford now that Rodgers is in town. The outspoken NFL analyst made as much very clear on Tuesday’s episode of “Get Up.”

“Watch out, everybody. Here come the Jets. Here come the Jets,” Ryan said on ESPN. “We haven’t had this type of quarterback since, maybe, ever — since (Joe) Namath. This is it. This is the missing piece for the New York Jets right here. Guess what, all you fans of the AFC East? It ain’t no fun when the rabbit’s got the gun. We got the gun right now. It is on. Our defense is better than yours, our quarterback’s better than yours. It is on. This is a great move right here. … They are going for it and they should. They have a playoff-caliber defense and now you got the quarterback. Watch out, the entire National Football League. We just put you on notice, and guess what? We’re gonna kick your butt. Here we go, Jets.”

Rodgers’ potential impact on the Jets was instantly reflected at the sportsbooks. Once the Packers finally sent their longtime starting signal-caller packing, the Jets’ Super Bowl LVIII odds were nearly cut in half.