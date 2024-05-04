NHL fans couldn’t ask for anything more than a Game 7 against Original Six rivals, but for Bruins and Maple Leafs supporters, all eyes will be on whether or not Auston Matthews plays.

The Toronto star missed Games 5 and 6, but the Maple Leafs still beat Boston to erase a 3-1 series deficit to force a do-or-die matchup at TD Garden. Matthews dealt with an illness in Games 3 and 4, but he reportedly suffered a knock that forced him to miss time.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe on Friday said Matthews was “progressing” after skating before practice. But he didn’t express confidence his star player would be active.

“As of right now, we’re proceeding as we’ve been,” Keefe told reporters, per The Athletic.

Story continues below advertisement

However, Toronto played coy at Saturday’s morning practice to keep the 26-year-old’s status a mystery.

The Maple Leafs dressed all forwards, didn’t run lines and kept practice to 15 minutes, which Matthews left after it was over, per The Atheltic’s Jonas Siegel. Matthews’ full participation seems to hint that the star forward will play in Game 7, but Keefe told reporters there was “no determination” that the 2021-22 Hart Trophy winner plays, per The Athletic’s Chris Johnston.

Boston has its own injury situation with Danton Heinen’s status also up in the air. Andrew Peeke participated in morning skate, but Jim Montgomery told reporters the defenseman is not an option for Game 7.

It looks like it will be a game-time decision as to whether Matthews or Heinen plays Saturday night.