Jets’ Morgan Barron Sports Gnarly Look After Taking Skate To Face Vs. Knights

Morgan Barron has been told he looks like a “science project,” and, well, it’s understandable why some feel that way about the Winnipeg Jets center.

After all, Barron was sporting a rather gnarly look Thursday, less than 48 hours after he received 75 stiches for a gash caused by the skate of Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoi. Brossoi’s skate cut Barron on the right side of his face from his forehead to below his right eye — an eye that’s now engulfed by a black-and-blue bruise.

The Jets’ official account posted a picture of Barron on Thursday, humorously captioning the tweet “’tis but a scratch.”

'tis but a scratch pic.twitter.com/6Woq0tPYNs — x – Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 20, 2023

Barron took the skate to the face in the first period of Game 1 between the Jets and Knights on Tuesday night. Barron immediately skated off the ice and made his way back to the Winnipeg locker room, only to return at the start of the second period after he received those 75 stiches.

Barron will be back in Winnipeg’s lineup Thursday night when the Jets face the Knights in Game 2 of the best-of-seven Stanley Cup playoff series.