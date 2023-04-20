Jarren Duran Praises Support From Red Sox Teammates Amid Breakout

Jarren Duran has been on a roll since he was called up to Boston on Monday.

The Red Sox outfielder is 5-for-13 at the plate in four games with three doubles and five RBIs. Three of those five RBIs came in Boston’s 11-5 win over the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park on Thursday afternoon.

Duran’s outing came as part of an offensive burst from the entire lineup, which has been a rare sight this season.

“We got a lot of good swingers on this team,” Duran told NESN’s Jahmai Webster, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We got a lot of good dudes. It’s only a matter of time. We had a really good approach today. I thought stayed with the plan.”

Alex Cora praised Duran during his hot stretch and credited his breakout to his work from the World Baseball Classic. The Red Sox manager had a clear message for the 26-year-old: “Just play.”

“It’s always nice to hear your manager say that, but it’s another thing to execute it,” Duran told Webster. “I have a lot of good guys behind me that have been patting me on the butt, telling me to just keep going, keep having fun. It’s nice to have my teammates behind my back.”

Duran will get a chance to continue his hot stretch Friday when the Red Sox travel to Milwaukee to take on the Brewers. First pitch at American Family Field is scheduled at 8:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN+, including an hour of pregame coverage.