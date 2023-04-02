WWE Reportedly Nearing Sale To UFC-Parent Company

As if the wrestling world wasn’t busy enough during WrestleMania weekend, WWE may soon undergo the biggest change in the history of the company.
WWE is reportedly nearing a deal to be sold to Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., the parent company of UFC, according to CNBC.
According to the report, the deal would see Endeavor’s UFC business and WWE split to form a separate publicly traded entity in which Endeavor shareholders would hold 51% and WWE shareholders would retain 49%. The deal is expected to be announced Monday.
UFC star Conor McGregor reacted to the reported deal on Twitter.
The Endeavor deal gives WWE an enterprise value of $9.3 billion, and UFC an enterprise value of $12.1 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Vince McMahon, the majority owner and former chief executive of WWE, retired amid sexual misconduct allegations and returned to the company as chairman of the board all within the past year. McMahon had entered into secret settlements with women totaling more than $12 million from 2005 to 2022.
Ari Emanuel, chief executive officer of Endeavor, is set to serve as CEO of the new public company in addition to his current role, WSJ said, with McMahon serving as executive chairman of the new company.