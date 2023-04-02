WWE Reportedly Nearing Sale To UFC-Parent Company

As if the wrestling world wasn’t busy enough during WrestleMania weekend, WWE may soon undergo the biggest change in the history of the company.

WWE is reportedly nearing a deal to be sold to Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., the parent company of UFC, according to CNBC.

According to the report, the deal would see Endeavor’s UFC business and WWE split to form a separate publicly traded entity in which Endeavor shareholders would hold 51% and WWE shareholders would retain 49%. The deal is expected to be announced Monday.

UFC star Conor McGregor reacted to the reported deal on Twitter.

Congrats to the @ufc now worth a cool Proper $12bn. Wow! Endeavor bout to scoop the @WWE now also. Incredible. What a powerhouse! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 2, 2023

The Endeavor deal gives WWE an enterprise value of $9.3 billion, and UFC an enterprise value of $12.1 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.