Red Sox’s Zack Kelly Describes Emotions After Leaving Game With Injury

Kelly was moved to the 15-day injured list Thursday

37 minutes ago

Red Sox relief pitcher Zack Kelly was visibly emotional walking off Tropicana Field after suffering an elbow injury in Boston’s 9-7 loss to the Rays on Wednesday night.

Kelly clearly knew something was wrong with his throwing elbow the second he released his final pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning, and after the game, he described his emotions as he left the mound.

The Red Sox on Thursday placed Kelly on the 15-day injured list and have recalled pitcher Kutter Crawford.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
