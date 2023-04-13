Red Sox’s Zack Kelly Describes Emotions After Leaving Game With Injury

Red Sox relief pitcher Zack Kelly was visibly emotional walking off Tropicana Field after suffering an elbow injury in Boston’s 9-7 loss to the Rays on Wednesday night.

Kelly clearly knew something was wrong with his throwing elbow the second he released his final pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning, and after the game, he described his emotions as he left the mound.

The Red Sox on Thursday placed Kelly on the 15-day injured list and have recalled pitcher Kutter Crawford.

For more, check out the video above from Red Sox First Pitch presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.