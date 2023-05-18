How Former Red Sox Xander Bogaerts Feels About Facing Boston

Xander Bogaerts will see a lot of familiar faces in the opposing dugout this weekend at Petco Park.

The Padres, who signed Bogaerts to a monster 11-year contract back in December, are set to welcome the Red Sox to San Diego for a three-game set beginning Friday. The interleague series will mark the first time the star shortstop crosses paths with Boston since leaving the organization that signed him in 2009.

Speaking with The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham before the start of the Red Sox-Padres series, Bogaerts revealed he still talks to some Boston players and coaches “almost every day.” But make no mistake, the four-time All-Star is eager to try to rack up wins over his former club.

“It’s going to be fun for me to see them, not sad,” Bogaerts told Abraham. “We all know this is a business. We have to beat them.

“When I played there, I thought I’d be there forever. But as you get older, as you grow up, life changes. Decisions are made that are out of your control. In the end, the relationships that you build are what matters. There ain’t no looking back now, I’ll tell you that.”

The Red Sox will enjoy an off day Thursday before squaring off with Bogaerts and the Padres in the series opener. NESN’s full coverage of Friday’s game begins at 8:30 p.m. ET.