Red Sox Transfer Adam Duvall To 60-Day Injured List

Adam Duvall last played with the Red Sox on April 9, and his potential return date was pushed back Saturday.

Boston announced it transferred Duvall to the 60-day injured list, per press release. The 34-year-old was placed on the 10-day IL on April 10 due to a wrist injury. It did not require surgery, and it appeared the outfielder had been making positive strides to return to a team that has won seven straight games heading into Saturday.

But Duvall now joins Trevor Story and Adalberto Mondesi on the 60-day IL, and the news comes after Yu Chang was placed on the 10-day IL on April 25.

Duvall still has been active in the clubhouse, offering advice to catcher Connor Wong, which has led to his offensive breakout. He also stood in for a bullpen session on April 29.

The 10th-year veteran was one of Boston’s hottest hitters at the start of the 2023 Major League Baseball season. The newcomer batted .455 with five doubles, one triple, four home runs and collected 14 RBIs.

The Red Sox offense has started to find their groove over the past week, but manager Alex Cora will get more clear look of his team around the MLB All-Star break.

Boston also announced it optioned Kaleb Ort, who was recalled after Kutter Crawford was placed on the 10-day IL, to Triple-A Worcester, and Zack Littell, who was acquired from the Texas Rangers on Friday, was moved to the active roster.