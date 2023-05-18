Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Trolls Patriots Fans At Celtics-Heat Game 1

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat’s matchup in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals brought with it a uniquely star-studded crowd.

We were treated to some TD Garden regulars, as stars from around Boston and the sporting world attended the game. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was also in the building, for some reason, which presented him with an chance to troll fans of the New England Patriots and the NFL.

The opportunity was just too good to pass up.

“Let me guess I want to be a patriot also? Lol,” Parsons tweeted, sporting a Jayson Tatum jersey in his courtside seat.

Let me guess I want to be a patriot also? Lol pic.twitter.com/hxdTSzhoE1 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 18, 2023

The little shot was one that many athletes would surely like to take, as fans love to use any opportunity to link a star player to their team. Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon likely also heard the message loud and clear, as he’s been known to recruit his fellow stars from around the NFL.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens spent some time together during the game.