Cardinals Shockingly Move Willson Contreras Off Catching Duties

The Cardinals are among one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball, and after 33 games, they are making a drastic move.

St. Louis made a splash signing in the offseason when it signed Willson Contreras to replace franchise legend Yadier Molina, who retired at the end of last season, along with Albert Pujols. Contreras, who also was linked to the Boston Red Sox, signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract and was expected to be a seamless fit.

That has not happened due to multiple reasons outside of the eighth-year catcher, but manager Oliver Marmol told reporters Contreras will start a regular stint at designated hitter and corner outfield starting Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, per ESPN. The last time Contreras, who turns 31 on May 13, patrolled the outfield was during the 2021 season with the Chicago Cubs.

Andrew Knizner will be the team’s primary catcher, and Tres Barrera, who was called up from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday also will get some opportunities, according to ESPN.

The Cardinals enter Saturday with the worst record in the National League and a seven-game losing streak, but Marmol claimed he was not blaming Contreras for the team’s struggles, and the decision was made following a meeting with president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, pitching coach Dusty Blake and Contreras.

The veteran is hitting .280 with two home runs and 14 RBIs in 31 games, and when St. Louis travels to Fenway Park to take on the Red Sox on May 12, fans will get a peak at the Cardinal’s new-look lineup.