Willson Contreras To Red Sox? Why Boston Should Consider All-Star Catcher

Will the Red Sox make waves this offseason? Boston has financial flexibility and a strong desire to bounce back from a disappointing 2022. As such, we’ll examine whether several notable free agents make sense (or don’t make sense) as the club looks to retool for 2023 and beyond.

There are multiple free agents projected to earn a lot of money this offseason, and Willson Contreras is aiming to be one of those players.

The longtime Chicago Cubs catcher highlights a sparse market for backstops. It’s why Contreras can make himself one of the highest-paid catchers in Major League Baseball.

The three-time All-Star was part of Chicago’s World Series-winning team in 2016 and carries seven years of experience in the majors. Contreras would be a solid veteran add to any roster.

He was a big name floated before last season’s MLB trade deadline. However, the Cubs didn’t bite on any reported offers, but the backstop’s emotional farewell from Wrigley Field signaled he likely is not interested in a return to Chicago, which is good news for other contenders in MLB.

Catcher is not a priority for the Red Sox, but it is a position that could use an upgrade, and Contreras would no doubt be a great addition not only for Boston but for many major league rosters.

Info

Position: Catcher

Age: 30 (May 13, 1992)

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 225 pounds

Bats: Right

Throws: Right