Red Sox Acquire Right-Handed Relief Pitcher From Rangers

The Red Sox acquired another relief arm Friday.

The Texas Rangers traded Zack Littell to Boston, according to the team’s transaction wire. The Red Sox sent cash considerations in the trade, according to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham and MLB.com’s Kennedi Landry.

Littell had an upward mobility clause in his contract, where the Rangers either had to call him up from Triple-A or trade him, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. He played for the San Francisco Giants last season and made headlines when he had a tense exchange with manager Gabe Kapler. The right-hander was demoted following the incident last September.

The 27-year-old has been solid in his time at Triple-A Round Rock. He commanded a 2.25 ERA in eight relief appearances, and he has 16 strikeouts in 12 innings.

Littell has five years of major league experience with the Minnesota Twins and Giants, and the relief pitcher was assigned to Triple-A Worcester, according to The Boston Globe, to replace Kaleb Ort, who was recalled after Kutter Crawford was placed on the injured list Friday.