Celtics Enter Game 7 After Answering Major Question In Thrilling Win

Joe Mazzulla knew it was a question the Boston Celtics would have to answer.

“That was always the question: What happens when we don’t shoot the ball well?” Mazzulla told reporters Saturday night after the Celtics shot 20% from long range in a 104-103 victory over the Miami Heat during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals, per ASAP Sports.

Jayson Tatum (0-for-8) and Jaylen Brown (0-for-4) combined to miss a dozen shots from beyond the arc. Marcus Smart (4-for-11) and Game 6 hero Derrick White (3-for-7) combined to hit all seven of Boston’s treys while everyone else — Al Horford (0-for-2), Grant Williams (0-for-3), Tatum and Brown — went 0-for-17.

Zero for 17!

The 2022-23 Celtics didn’t often win in those circumstances. In fact, NBA teams that shot 45% or better from 3-point range like the Heat did on Saturday previously were 89-0 when their opponent shot less than 25% on at least 30 attempts. (Read: Nobody won in those circumstances.)

Coming into last night, NBA teams were 89-0 all time when they shot 45+% on 3s and their opponent <=25% and both took at least 30 attempts.



They are now 89-1.



Heat 47% on 30 3PA; Celtics 20% on 35 3PA. — Ryan Bernardoni (@dangercart) May 28, 2023

So, in Game 6…



The Celtics made a season-low 7 3's.

Heat made 7 more 3's and committed 7 fewer TOs

Jayson Tatum went 1-8 for 6 points in the 2nd half.

Outside of Smart & White, Boston was 0-17 from 3

C's 4-10 this year when scoring 104 or less.



…and there's a Game 7 Monday. — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) May 28, 2023

But the Celtics did just that. And in doing so, they answered the question.