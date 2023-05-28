Celtics List Malcolm Brogdon As Questionable For Must-Win Game 7 Vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics are nearing the finish line, just one win over the Miami Heat away from overcoming a 3-0 series deficit and doing what no other team has ever done in NBA history.

However, it’s unknown whether or not Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla will have Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon.

Still dealing with a right forearm strain, which Brogdon initially suffered in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals and sidelined him for Game 6 in Miami, the Celtics have listed the 30-year-old as questionable for Game 7 on Monday night.

Brogdon has missed just one game this postseason.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 7 vs. Miami:



Malcolm Brogdon (right forearm strain) – QUESTIONABLE

Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 28, 2023

Granted, the Celtics were able to escape the end of their season, reaching the very edge of the cliff, courtesy of Derrick White’s unforgettable game-winning layup that’ll surely go down as one of the greatest all-time Boston playoff moments.

But again, it’s Game 7. There’s no room for error, or in Boston’s case, room to shoot 20% from beyond the arc on 35 attempts. Therefore, it’s ideal to have Brogdon, who’s just second to White (47.5%) among those in Mazzulla’s rotation, in 3-point shooting (38.8%) this postseason.