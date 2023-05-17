Danilo Gallinari Motivated To Return During Celtics’ Playoff Run

The Celtics’ one big offseason move has paid off handsomely, with Malcolm Brogdon taking home the Sixth Man of the Year award while transforming Boston’s bench into one of the league’s most efficient.

Wait, what’s that? They made two significant offseason additions?

Oh yeah.

Danilo Gallinari signed a two-year deal with the Celtics this offseason, with his size and shooting ability being viewed as a key upgrade alongside Brogdon on a bench unit that was detrimental to Boston’s success in the 2022 NBA Finals. The honeymoon phase quickly ended, though, as the 34-year-old suffered an ACL tear when playing for the Italian national team during a FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Georgia in late August.

That pretty much ended his season, or so we thought, as Gallinari is intent on making a return during the Celtics’ run to Banner 18.

“It’s still in my mind,” Gallinari told Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald. “I think that in this situation, you have to use all the motivations that you can. Sometimes during the rehab, you’re going to go through ups and downs, especially mentally. It’s not easy to approach every step of the rehab. And so, that’s still a motivation for me.”

Gallinari is right on schedule with his recovery, though the exact timetable is unknown. It isn’t anything new, however, as he dealt with the same process in 2013.