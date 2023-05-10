Celtics Notes: ‘Good Intentions’ Lead To Disastrous Game 5 Result

BOSTON — The Celtics are finding themselves in an all too familiar situation, as a Game 5 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Tuesday night has them on the brink of another disappointing end to a promising season.

In losing a game at home to get there, one would assume Boston came out with the wrong intentions.

That’s not what Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla believes, however.

“Our intentions were good,” Mazzulla said following the 115-103 defeat. “I thought we tried to play hard. I thought we tried to play the right way, especially on the offensive end because we got a lot of good looks they just weren’t falling and (Philadelphia’s) did. When you’re in that situation, you’re trying to win it back. It’s the first time we didn’t play well, so we just have to regroup.”

The Celtics played their brand of basketball, which seemed to hurt them in the long run as a lack of early adjustments allowed Joel Embiid and company to build on their lead and never look back.

Why the lack of adjustment? Well, Boston didn’t have any poise.

“I think when you have the intention of really, really wanting to win it doesn’t work out well sometimes,” Mazzulla said. “I thought we had the intention of really, really wanting to win and trying to win it. When that happens I think it has a negative effect. I think we just have to play with a free mind and take a deep breath and play regardless of the situation.”