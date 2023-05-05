Al Horford Didn’t Take Too Kindly To Reporter Laughing At ‘Elite Shooter’ Comment

Al Horford has been a big reason the Celtics have been so successful from 3-point range this season, and he clearly knows it.

The Boston big man shot 44.6% from beyond the arc while shooting 47.6% from the field en route to the Celtics’ playoff run and has been a welcome veteran presence for the team.

Horford spoke to the media Friday prior to Boston’s Game 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers and was asked what the difference was from last year to this year when it came to his shooting.

“Not much difference, really,” Horford told reporters, per CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning. “I’m still getting good looks and I’ll continue to shoot them. Even throughout the season, I went through ups and downs. That’s just a part of it when you’re an elite shooter.”

Horford being an elite shooter could be up for debate, but one reporter in the scrum audibly laughed after Horford said he was.

“You’re laughing?,” Horford asked the reporter. “You don’t think I’m an elite shooter? My numbers don’t support it?”

“They do,” the reporter replied.