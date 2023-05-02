Red Sox Notes: Alex Verdugo Continues To Put Clutch Gene On Display

It has been a welcomed sight for the Boston Red Sox to see Alex Verdugo come to the plate with a chance to win the game in the bottom of the ninth or in extra innings this season.

And there’s no other place Verdugo would rather be in that situation than in the batter’s box.

The red-hot outfielder showed why again Monday night against the Toronto Blue Jays as Verdugo seized the opportunity in front of him to hit a line-drive, walk-off home run to lead off the bottom of the ninth to lift the Red Sox to a thrilling 6-5 win at Fenway Park. It’s the third walk-off hit of the season for Verdugo, who just notched a victory for Boston in a similar fashion two days ago against the Cleveland Guardians.

“I live for it, man. I live for it, bro. I live for that moment,” Verdugo told reporters as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Everybody kind of gets in there and some people think about the negative results of it. … I’m blessed with that opportunity to do it. You don’t go up there thinking about failure. You go up there and be like, ‘I have a chance to help out the team to win a ball game.’ And I thrive for that moment.”

The Red Sox were only in that situation due to two throwing errors by Kiké Hernández in the top of the eighth inning that erased a two-run lead. But Verudgo, who led off the game with a double, picked up his teammate and wasted no time doing so against Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano. Verdugo’s homer, which got out a hurry by just getting over the wall in right-center, happened so quick that Red Sox manager Alex Cora missed it.

“Honestly, that one I didn’t even see it. I was talking to (Josh Winckowski) about something for next inning and all of a sudden the whole dugout went quiet and I look up, I was like, ‘Whoah,'” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “From pitch one the first at-bat of the game, kind of set the tempo for the game. He’s in a good spot.”

Verdugo said he had envisioned winning another game for the Red Sox prior to his at-bat, but had to stop himself from going after the first pitch he saw from Romano. Instead, the patient approach and Verdugo’s strong clutch gene won out to yet again as he come through in a pressure-packed moment.