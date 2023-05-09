Celtics Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 5 Online, On TV

TD Garden on Tuesday night will play host to Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Celtics and the 76ers.

The best-of-seven set is deadlocked at two games apiece following Sunday night’s thriller at Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia nearly squandered a 16-point second-half lead in Game 4, but it managed to edge out Boston in overtime.

The Celtics are a considerable 7.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for Game 5. The total is set at 213.

Here’s how you can watch Tuesday night’s 76ers-Celtics game:

When: Tuesday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT