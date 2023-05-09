Five Takeaways From Bruins’ End Of Season Media Availability

“It’s my job to get players to own the moment, seize the moment. And that didn’t happen, and that falls on me,” Montgomery said. “I think with the hard times we went through, we have to learn from them. If we don’t learn from the how are gonna grow? We’ll just repeat the same thing next year. So for me, it’s being able to connect with the players over the course of the summer, build through training camp about what we have to do to make sure we don’t have the same energy level, because we didn’t have the same energy level we had in the regular season, we didn’t have the same puck confidence that we had in the regular season. And it hurts right now, it’s hard right now. …

“… My number one job is to get players to elevate their games and I didn’t do that.”

No timeline on Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci

Both Bergeron and Krejci are unrestricted free agents and are deciding on retirement or returning. They said they will take their time deciding on what comes next, and Sweeney, much like last year, will respect the time Krejci and Bergeron take.

Krejci said he’d like to make his decision “soon,” but it’s unclear how soon he means. Bergeron, meanwhile, wants to have his decision set in stone by July 1.

“We went through this exercise last season,” Sweeney said.

There’s really no telling which way either of them are leaning, but it’s clear the door is open should one or both of them want to return.

Not ruling any UFA out, but changes are coming

A lot of questions surrounding the Bruins have to do with their roster. There are several unrestricted free agents, while Trent Frederic and Jeremy Swayman are restricted free agents. The B’s are up against the cap and it’s not a shock to say the team will look different next year than it did this year, which means they might not be able to re-sign players like Garnet Hathaway, Dmitry Orlov or Tyler Bertuzzi, who they picked up at this year’s NHL trade deadline.

“I couldn’t just categorically sign those players today. Our cap situation, we have some constraints,” Sweeney said. “Our goal this season was to put together the absolute best roster we could put together, and try to make a real legitimate run. And we failed, no question. We have to pay that forward a little bit. That might mean we’re interested in younger players, that might mean roster changes, which we would like to make, that might mean I might be able to sign one of those three players, or other unrestricted players. We have to address the two RFA’s in Frederic and Swayman, which we will do.