Celtics Vs. Heat Live Stream: Watch Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 Online, On TV

The Celtics and the Heat are set to meet in the NBA Eastern Conference finals for the second straight season.

Boston will host Miami on Wednesday night for the best-of-seven series opener. After needing two play-in games to clinch the East’s eighth seed, the Heat knocked off the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks in a combined 11 games. The second-seeded Celtics, meanwhile, bounced the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jayson Tatum and company are an eight-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for Game 1. The total is set at 211.5.

Here’s how you can watch the Celtics-Heat contest:

When: Wednesday, May 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT