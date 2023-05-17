Celtics Vs. Heat Live Stream: Watch Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 Online, On TV

These teams met in the East finals last season

40 minutes ago

The Celtics and the Heat are set to meet in the NBA Eastern Conference finals for the second straight season.

Boston will host Miami on Wednesday night for the best-of-seven series opener. After needing two play-in games to clinch the East’s eighth seed, the Heat knocked off the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks in a combined 11 games. The second-seeded Celtics, meanwhile, bounced the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jayson Tatum and company are an eight-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for Game 1. The total is set at 211.5.

Here’s how you can watch the Celtics-Heat contest:

When: Wednesday, May 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live Stream: TNT

