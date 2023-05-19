This ‘Remarkable’ Trend Should Calm Celtics Fans Before Game 2 Vs. Heat

Celtics fans shouldn’t panic after Boston’s loss to the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Not only is Boston’s roster still loaded with talent. The Celtics also have elevated their game this season when faced with adversity. And there’s at least one specific trend that points to the C’s bouncing back in Game 2 at TD Garden.

ESPN.com published a piece Friday morning looking at the Celtics-Heat series, and one section was dedicated to showing how history actually is on Boston’s side in Game 2 despite the Green dropping Game 1 at home.

Here’s what ESPN’s Kevin Pelton wrote:

There’s a remarkable postseason trend that has continued into these playoffs: Teams that lose Game 1 at home have won Game 2, often in blowout fashion. The last team to lose both games at home to start a series was the LA Clippers in their 2021 first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks, which they came back to win in seven games.

Since then, Game 1 home losers are 16-0 in Game 2 with an average victory margin of 17.2 points. We’ve had a lot of opportunities to put this trend to the test this year: The eight Game 1 losses by the home team have been the most in any playoffs in NBA history.

The Celtics won their first two games at home against the Atlanta Hawks in Round 1, a series that ultimately lasted six contests. They lost their first game at home against the Philadelphia 76ers in Round 2, though, before rebounding with a 121-87 victory in Game 2 at TD Garden. The C’s beat the Sixers in seven games. So, Boston already has been down this road in the playoffs.