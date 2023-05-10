Red Sox Wrap: First Inning Braves Rally Leads Boston To Loss Column

The Boston Red Sox came up empty to open their brief two-game series against the Atlanta Braves, losing 9-3, at Truist Park on Tuesday night.
The Red Sox dropped to 22-16 on their season while the Braves improved to 25-11.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Red Sox were doomed from the start, and a first-inning rally setback proved to be more than enough for Atlanta to send Boston back to the loss column.
Then again, the Red Sox lineup didn’t put up much of a fight either, making a losing formula in Atlanta.
Nick Pivetta got the nod and quickly found himself in trouble, allowing four earned runs in the first inning off three hits, a walk and a hit by pitch. That reward of an early spark gave the Braves plenty of momentum that not only remained amongst the lineup, but was fed off by their pitching too.
Charlie Morton rewarded the Braves, delivering six strong innings while allowing just two runs to cross, handing off to a solid three-inning effort from Atlanta’s bullpen.
While scoring came at a scarcity for Boston, there weren’t many opportunities to do so, to begin with. The Red Sox, who collected just four base hits, finished 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position while stranding eight men on base. Alex Verdugo and Justin Turner were manager Alex Cora’s only hitters to record multiple hits, as the No. 4-through-9 guys in the lineup combined to go 3-for-19.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Turner went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a double — the 300th of his career — finishing responsible for nearly all of Boston’s run production.
— Braves catcher Sean Murphy gave Red Sox pitchers all throughout the night, finishing 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.
— Morton kept the Red Sox at bay, pitching six innings while allowing two runs off five hits and recording seven strikeouts. The right-hander struck out 2/3 of Boston’s lineup at least once before walking off the mound and earning his fourth win of the season.
