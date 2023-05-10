Red Sox Wrap: First Inning Braves Rally Leads Boston To Loss Column

The Boston Red Sox came up empty to open their brief two-game series against the Atlanta Braves, losing 9-3, at Truist Park on Tuesday night.

The Red Sox dropped to 22-16 on their season while the Braves improved to 25-11.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox were doomed from the start, and a first-inning rally setback proved to be more than enough for Atlanta to send Boston back to the loss column.

Then again, the Red Sox lineup didn’t put up much of a fight either, making a losing formula in Atlanta.

Nick Pivetta got the nod and quickly found himself in trouble, allowing four earned runs in the first inning off three hits, a walk and a hit by pitch. That reward of an early spark gave the Braves plenty of momentum that not only remained amongst the lineup, but was fed off by their pitching too.

Charlie Morton rewarded the Braves, delivering six strong innings while allowing just two runs to cross, handing off to a solid three-inning effort from Atlanta’s bullpen.