NFL Schedule 2023: Yes, Week 1 Already Has Betting Lines The Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs will kick off Week 1 by Gayle Troiani 3 hours ago

The NFL released the full 2023-24 season schedule on Thursday night, and while there’s plenty of time to get your Fantasy Football wish list put together, DraftKings Sportsbook has already released several betting lines.

The Kansas City Chiefs as the favorite to repeat as Super Bowl champs with the odds set at +600. The New England Patriots find themselves in the middle of the pack at +6000. The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans have the worst odds of winning the Super Bowl at +20000.

The season kicks off on Sept. 7 with the defending champions raising their Super Bowl LVII banner before hosting the Detroit Lions. The Chiefs are the 6.5-point favorites on opening night.

Another highlight of Week 1 is when the newly Aaron Rodgers led New York Jets host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football on Sept. 11. Despite the presumed upgrade at quarterback; the Jets find themselves the 1.5-point underdogs against the Bills.

The New England Patriots will open up at Gillette Stadium, hosting the defending NFC champions Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are +800 to win the Super Bowl behind the Chiefs and the 4-point favorites to hand New England their first loss of the season.

Here are the remaining Week 1 lines and totals from DraftKings SportsBook:

THURSDAY, SEPT. 7

Detroit Lions at (-6.5) Kansas City Cheifs, 53.5

SUNDAY, SEPT. 10

Tennesse Titans at (-3.5) New Orleans Saints, 42

Arizona Cardinals at (-5) Washington Commanders, 40.5

Carolina Panthers at (-2.5) Atlanta Falcons, 44

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (-7) Minnesota Vikings, 46.5

(-3) San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 42.5

Houston Texans at (-9) Baltimore Ravens, 45.5

(-2.5) Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 46

(-3.5) Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 43.5

Los Angeles Rams at (-5.5) Seattle Seahawks, 47

Green Bay Packers at (-2.5) Chicago Bears, 44

(-4) Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, 46

Miami Dolphins at (-2.5) at Los Angeles Chargers, 48.5

Las Vegas Raiders at (-3.5) Denver Broncos, 45

(-2.5) Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 47

MONDAY, SEPT. 11

(-1.5) Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 48