Brandon Carlo Has No Regrets Despite How Bruins’ Season Ended

The Bruins’ historic season came to an abrupt end when Boston was defeated by the Florida Panthers in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, and the players have answered a lot of questions surrounding their premature exit.

Not being able to articulate how they’re feeling about the elimination is something across the board for the majority of the players, including Brandon Carlo.

“I think you see it with everybody in the room, you know, guys are asking each other what are you going to do? And none of us were even planning on being in this situation. So we all have no plans. So yeah, I feel lost right now,” Carlo said during Tuesday’s exit interview day at Warrior Ice Arena. “I’ve just been trying to do stuff around the house to keep my mind off of it. And it’s unfortunate, but there will be a phase where we kind of take a step forward and look at this from a learning experience. But I think it’s good to feel this thing for a little while and not wallow in it for too long, but you got to feel it.”

The 26-year-old defenseman has expressed the need for self-awareness when it comes to mental health issues across the National Hockey League.

“I think for myself, just over the course of the last year, I really focused a lot on just the mental side of things,” the seventh-year pro explained. “I think that’s a conversation that’s kind of out there now with mental health and whatnot. And there were times when I was pretty anxious for games and whatnot, and I wanted to change that. So I knew just being as competent as I could be with lead to putting in the work. So yeah, I feel like for me just taking steps mentally was a big part of that this year for sure.”

Despite the heartbreaking ending for the Bruins, Carlo didn’t want to feel ashamed of what he did or didn’t do on the ice during the best-of-seven series.

“I don’t ever want to look at situations with regret,” Carlo said. “Each day of the series, I woke up, and I did my best, so that’s all I can do. And from a team standpoint, I trust that everybody in this room is going to continue to do the same thing. So obviously there were moments where our best wasn’t good enough, and that’s unfortunate. But no, I’ll never say that I have regrets, especially with this room.”