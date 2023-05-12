Community College Baseball Team Caught In Bizarre Cheating Scandal

Rodney Velardi was the Atlantic Cape Community College baseball coach for 13 years before resigning from the position earlier this month due to a bizarre scandal.

According to the Courier Post, the ACCC Buccaneers had illegal communication devices in two helmets in April during an 11-4 loss.

This all came about when a freshman pitcher wondered if he had been tipping pitches against ACCC because they were taking “some aggressive swings on tough pitches,” and “getting excellent reads on the basepaths,” per the Courier Post. The pitcher’s concerns were dismissed until Rowan College’s first baseman Felix Diaz believed he heard a voice coming from the opponent’s helmet. Diaz told head coach Rob Valli.

“I didn’t believe it. I didn’t not believe him, but for that sophisticated of cheating, I just didn’t think they would do it,” Valli told the Courier Post. “I didn’t think they would do it. For me, I wasn’t going to go right up there in the first inning. We had to confirm that’s what it was. So, second time up, those same guys got on, and he was confirming with me the whole time. Once those guys got on, he’s saying I hear it. I hear it.”

That was enough confirmation for Valli who then asked the umpires to check the helmets. Sure enough, devices were found inside.

According to NCAA rules, communication devices are legal, but only for the catcher, and the devices being used by ACCC were found on the runners on second and first.

No one was ejected from the game and the devices were removed from the helmets. No players received any sort of penalty, but Velardi “was given a two-game suspension by Atlantic Cape and another two-game suspension by Region 19 for the finding of the communication devices,” per the Courier Post.