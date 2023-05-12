MLB Shares Video Of James Paxton’s Bald Eagle Moment Ahead Of Red Sox Debut

Major League Baseball’s Twitter account celebrated James Paxton’s long-awaited Boston Red Sox debut with a memorable moment from the pitcher’s career.

No, it wasn’t his 2018 no-hitter when he threw 99 pitches for the Seattle Mariners in a win over the Toronto Blue Jays to become the first Canadian pitcher to throw a no-hitter in Canada.

But it was from the 2018 season.

Back on April 5, 2018, a bald eagle took flight and was supposed to land on the arm of its handler during the national anthem prior to first pitch between the Paxton’s Mariners and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. The eagle took a detour, though, and decided to heckle Paxton. The pitcher remained calm mainly because he knew he wasn’t going to “outrun an eagle.”

Relive the moment before the Red Sox take the field against the Cardinals.

A little (or big) birdie told us James Paxton makes his return today. ? #FlashbackFriday pic.twitter.com/r7nW35wHKR — MLB (@MLB) May 12, 2023

Paxton, who hasn’t pitched since 2021, likely won’t encounter another eagle Friday.