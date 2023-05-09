Doc Rivers Backs Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Regarding Game 4 Timeout Choice

BOSTON — Everyone in sports has an opinion on Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla’s decision not to call a timeout before the final possession of his squad’s Game 4 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Okay, that’s hyperbole, but it does feel that way.

That much became very clear over the 48 hours between Game 4 and Game 5, as the rookie head coach admitted to the mistake amid call outs from the likes of Magic Johnson, Stephen A. Smith and even the family members of some of his players. The noise has been loud, which even prompted Mazzulla to apologize to his players for the ill-timed decision prior to Game 5 at TD Garden.

“Just so we’re on the same page and we’re communicating,” Mazzulla said on the decision to address his gaffe with the team. “We talked about execution. … It’s not much different than regulation. There are emotions and you embrace them and work through them.”

While that apology might have Celtics fans encouraged when looking toward the future, some people view the decision differently.

“I wouldn’t have if I was him,” 76ers head coach Doc Rivers said of Mazzulla admitting he made a mistake. “You live with the decision you make. They have two incredible players and I thought Joe was right (to not call the timeout). It was a matchup advantage. He was just being nice.

“… If you make a mistake and it’s obvious you made a mistake then — if you don’t make a mistake don’t say you made a mistake. It doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, not everyone is going to agree with the decision, whether you’re right or wrong or if it works or not. You just gotta keep doing your job. I think Joe has done a great job in that he doesn’t get flustered. He’s got a great calm about him and he commands the room.”