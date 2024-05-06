Grant Williams Expected Celtics Tribute Video: ‘I Don’t Get No Love’

Grant Williams was one of several Celtics offseason departees who made their returns to Boston throughout the regular season, embraced with open arms by the TD Garden crowd.

The 25-year-old, who was traded midseason from the Mavericks to the Hornets, was slightly let down when his time came during Charlotte’s visit to Boston on April 12. Williams was shown on the video board in the first quarter, only for a few seconds, not giving the fans enough time for applause. It was so quick, that many likely missed it because it occurred while the game was being played instead of a timeout.

“I was like, ‘Dang.’ I was like, ‘I don’t get no love,'” Williams said during an appearance on “The Cedric Maxwell Podcast.”

Williams continued: “Was I a little bit disappointed? Yeah. Just because I feel like there were some great years in those four years I was there. I was a kid that got drafted there and I was a kid that grew up there.”

Story continues below advertisement

Even if the Celtics didn’t deem Williams suitable for a full multi-minute tribute, the Tennessee product had his moments with the organization. In 2022, Williams scored a career-high 27 points in Game 7 against the Bucks, amid Boston’s 2022 run to the NBA Finals.

Williams was charismatic, sometimes over-the-top, but always fearless. He didn’t back down from Heat star Jimmy Butler in the 2023 conference finals, exuberated toughness, and remains a respected ex-member of Boston’s locker room, even as a current foe.

So while the return was more underwhelming than memorable, Williams is understanding and doesn’t hold any hard feelings for the Celtics.

“I was trying to play devil’s advocate or look from the other side, but I think it’s because when Rob (Williams) told them he wanted just a salute, a thank you, and stuff like that, they stayed,” Williams explained. “Because they gave (Marcus) Smart the video, and I gotta respect it. Smart was there for eight years and was a true impact on the city, organization, and everything else.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Celtics traded Williams to Dallas, which helped him land a four-year, $53 million payday — a deal Boston wasn’t willing to sign off on. However, after 47 games with the Mavericks, Williams was sent to Charlotte, along with rumors that personality issues were the leading cause of the abrupt trade.

Now back in the East with the Hornets, the Celtics are set to see Williams more often come next season.