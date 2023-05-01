Ford Final Five Facts: Bruins’ Historic Season Reaches Early End

The Bruins’ historic, and seemingly unbelievable 2023 season came to an unfathomable conclusion after Boston dropped three straight games to the Panthers to fall 4-3 in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

In Game 7 on Sunday night, the B’s led the game 3-2 with just minutes left in the third period, before allowing a last-minute goal to Panthers’ defenseman Brandon Montour that would result in Florida pushing the game to overtime and an eventual win for the Cats.

Despite the loss and cruising finale to the year, David Krejci put on quite the performance, scoring a goal and notching two assists during the game. Jeremy Swayman started between the pipes for the Bruins and recorded 27 saves in his first start of the 2023 postseason.

This Bruins season will be remembered forever, but bittersweet those memories will be.

