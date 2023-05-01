These Patriots Rookies Shared Emotional Reunion During Draft

When Sidy Sow picked up his iPhone on Saturday and heard a representative from the New England Patriots on the other end, his mind went blank. “Into scrambles,” was how he described it.

Sow, a big-bodied offensive lineman out of Eastern Michigan, couldn’t believe the Patriots chose to select him in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft, making him the first player from his school to be drafted since 2019 and one of just five Canadian-born prospects picked this year.

“I had a hard time understanding what was happening,” the 24-year-old admitted.

But once Sow composed himself and the reality of where he landed set in, he quickly grabbed his phone again and pulled up FaceTime.

“The first person that I called was Chad,” he said. “… I just thought that was the craziest thing in the world, so I needed to talk to him.”

“Chad” was kicker Chad Ryland, whom the Patriots had traded up to take with pick No. 112 about 10 minutes earlier. Ryland finished his college career at Maryland, where he established himself as one of this year’s top draft prospects at his position. But he spent his first four seasons at Eastern Michigan, playing on the same oddly colored turf field as Sow.

The two Patriots draftees, it turns out, have been great friends for years. Naturally, they were pumped to learn they’d be reuniting in New England.