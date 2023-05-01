Buy or Sell: Kansas City Chiefs to Win Super Bowl LVIII by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to repeat as Super Bowl champs, and with Patrick Mahomes at the helm, that’s certainly a possibility.

Kansas City remains one of the top teams in the NFL and is the favorite to win Super Bowl LVIII at +750 on the BetMGM Sportsbook. This is hardly a surprise, given what this roster has shown us. Mahomes has proven he can win even without one of the most dynamic wideouts in the league, Tyreek Hill. After Hill was traded, Mahomes highlighted his ability to make reads on the fly and utilize his elite arm strength. As long as Mahomes remains healthy, there’s no reason the Chiefs can’t hoist the Lombardi trophy again.

The Chiefs will not have issues scoring points, but how long can Travis Kelce continue to put up elite production as their top pass catcher? The big tight end isn’t getting any younger and will be 34 in October. The defense has proven they can get to the quarterback, but there are concerns about the secondary. Even though the Chiefs are the favorites, there are a few question marks about their roster heading into the 2023 campaign.

Even though the Chiefs will be a formidable opponent and are the favorites, don’t forget about the other uber-talented teams in the AFC. Mahomes and Co. will have no shortage of competition in the most significant games in the conference. Whether you are looking at the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, or New York Jets, there’s a real chance any of them can unseat the Chiefs. Factor in the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers on the other side of the bracket, and you can imagine why some bettors might take their money elsewhere in the futures market.

Until the Kansas City Chiefs fail to compete against the upper echelon of NFL teams, it’s difficult to bet against them. Even though they have the shortest odds to win Super Bowl LVIII at +750, the odds are long enough that there’s value in that number. The Chiefs have played in three of the last four Super Bowls, winning two. However, with other NFL teams closing the gap, there’s more value in targeting the field than with only Kansas City.