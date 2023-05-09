How This Key Patriots Player Feels About Entering Contract Season

Bentley has turned into a trusted defensive player

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots have a lot of players set to hit free agency next offseason, most notably Josh Uche, Kyle Dugger, Mike Onwenu and Hunter Henry.

But don’t forget about Ja’Whaun Bentley.

While not as consistently excellent as some of New England’s top inside linebackers from years past, Bentley nevertheless is a solid interior defender and an established leader. He also is entering the final year of his current contract after signing a new two-year deal in March of 2022.

While meeting with reporters Tuesday afternoon, the 26-year-old was asked for insight into how he stays focused amid the pressure of a contract season.

“I keep the main thing the main thing,” Bentley said. “I can’t really worry about what everybody else is saying. If you do, you’ll lose your mind. There’s a lot of stuff going on, and that can’t be the main thing on the table.

“So as far as, when it comes to me, I’d say this is my advice to young guys too: ‘Just keep the main thing the main thing, don’t worry about the outside noise … just be in the moment. At the end of the day, you’ve gotta make the most out of the opportunities you have.’ “

Bentley joined the Patriots as a fifth-round pick in 2018 but missed the majority of his rookie campaign due to a torn biceps.

Since then, the Purdue product has developed into a productive, stabilizing presence in New England’s linebacking corps. Bentley led the Patriots in tackles in each of the last two seasons, racking up 125 in 2022 and 109 in 2021. He ranked second in 2020 with 91 tackles.

