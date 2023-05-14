Joe Mazzulla Tries To Make Sense Of Celtics’ Playoff Struggles At Home

Home court hasn’t been much of an advantage to the Celtics of late.

Boston is 3-3 at TD Garden thus far in the 2023 NBA playoffs compared to a 4-2 mark on the road. The Celtics encountered a similar theme across its 2022 run to the Finals when it went 6-6 on Causeway Street and 8-4 away from their home floor.

So, what gives? How has one of the toughest environments in the league for an opposing team not helped the C’s at a greater level in the postseason? Head coach Joe Mazzulla floated a possible reason Saturday after the Celtics’ final practice before their series finale against the 76ers in Boston.

“I think sometimes at home the focus can go a lot of different ways, whereas on the road it’s only you and 20 people or however many people are in that timeout or on that bench,” Mazzulla told reporters, per a video shared by CLNS. “Regardless of where we play, we have to have that level of focus and details. Our energy has to come from our togetherness and physicality on the defensive end. Just small stuff like that.”

Boston will need to buck its home struggles trend Sunday afternoon if it wants to keep its championship hopes alive. Tipoff for 76ers-Celtics Game 7 is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.