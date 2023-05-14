Marcus Smart Expects 76ers To Make These Changes For Game 7

Marcus Smart is preparing the 76ers to throw something new at the Celtics on Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

Smart’s expectation was set in wake of Boston shaking things up with its backs against the wall Thursday evening. Head coach Joe Mazzulla put Robert Williams III back in the starting lineup for Game 6 at Wells Fargo Center and the personnel change helped Boston secure a season-saving win. Williams figures to stay in the Celtics’ starting five for the finale of the rivals’ Eastern Conference semifinal series.

And with this in mind, Smart fully expects Philadelphia to try to neutralize Boston’s unsung game-changer.

“I expect them to try things such as putting different guys in to try to not allow Rob to help as much,” Smart told reporters Saturday, per CLNS. “It’s OK, we got an adjustment for that as well. That’s part of it. We’re ready for everything and anything. That’s what it comes down to — these adjustments. Everybody’s making adjustments. Everybody’s making the right adjustments, everybody’s making different adjustments. It comes down to who wants it.”

Smart, Williams and company will try to outmatch the 76ers in a battle of wills Sunday with a trip to the Eastern Conference finals on the line. Tipoff for Game 7 from TD Garden is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.