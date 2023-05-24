Keith Law Projects Red Sox’s First-Round Pick In 2023 MLB Mock Draft

The Athletic’s Keith Law released his first 2023 MLB mock draft Wednesday, and the longtime baseball scribe and prospect guru has the Boston Red Sox taking a position player in Round 1.

The Red Sox own the 14th overall pick in this year’s Major League Baseball draft — a selection they landed by virtue of finishing with an underwhelming 78-84 record in 2022 — and Law projected Boston will choose Stanford shortstop Tommy Troy.

The selection caps a run on shortstops in Law’s mock draft, with Jacob Gonzalez (Mississippi), Arjun Nimmala (Strawberry Crest High, Dover, Fla.), Colin Houck (Parkview High, Lilburn, Ga.) and Matt Shaw (Maryland) coming off the board immediately ahead of Troy.

Here’s what Law wrote about the prediction:

I think this is pretty open, with any of the guys I have just ahead of Boston’s pick also possibilities, as well as Shaw. I could see the Red Sox being on Kevin McGonigle given their predilection for high school hitters with potential plus hit tools with their first picks in 2021 (Nick Yorke) and 2022 (Mikey Romero).

The 2023 MLB Draft doesn’t begin until July 9. So, there’s still plenty of time for evaluations to change as teams do more homework over the next month and a half. And, as Law explained in his intro, his mock draft is based on a projection of how he thinks the first round will unfold, based on information he’s gathered from “sources in the industry” and his own “understanding of how certain teams and executives like to draft.”

Law recently ranked his top 50 draft prospects — his own assessment of players’ values based on what he’s seen and heard from scouts — and Troy checked in at No. 16.