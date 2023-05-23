Three Red Sox Prospects Draw Praise, Increasing Hype For 2022 Class

It is still ridiculously early in the process, but early returns are encouraging for the Red Sox when it comes to their 2022 draft class.

Baseball America’s Geoff Pontes last week wrote a story looking at 16 “up-arrow” prospects who were drafted after the first round last year. The Red Sox had three players on the list, the only team to land that many. The Padres were the only other team with more than one.

The three Red Sox prospects to make the list were:

OF Roman Anthony (second-round compensatory)

LHP Dalton Rogers (third round)

2B/3B Chase Meidroth (fourth round)

The Anthony buzz, especially from Baseball America, is nothing new. Earlier this month, BA mentioned Anthony as a prospect whose stock had been improving, even noting some scouts believed Anthony has the tools to become a “potentially special player.” The stats don’t jump off the page, at least not yet, but Anthony gets a lot of credit for his plate discipline and how hard he hits the ball (exit velocity is “above-average by major league standards”).

“Adjustments to his bat path and swing plane could yield excellent results,” Pontes wrote, also saying “Anthony is one name to not get too caught up in scouting the stat line.”

Rogers, the only Sox pitcher of the three, is labeled as a “funky left-hander with good stuff and unique release traits.” Rogers, who averaged 14 strikeouts per nine innings at Southern Miss before being drafted, has 38 punchouts in just 21 2/3 innings pitched for the Salem Red Sox this year. The walk numbers are alarming (5.7 per nine as a pro), but Pontes believes Rogers “was showing the type of unique stuff that leads to good results.”