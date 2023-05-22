Kendrick Perkins Suggests Major Celtics Change After Game 3 Loss

It sounds like Kendrick Perkins wants the Celtics to consider pulling the plug on their All-NBA tandem.

As Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum started their respective ascensions into one of the league’s best, fans and media members alike wondered if it was in the best interests of Boston and the superstar duo to keep the pair intact. That conversation eventually was shelved when Brown and Tatum were at the forefront of the Celtics’ run to the 2022 NBA Finals and then helped put Boston in position to contend for the 2023 championship.

Those title hopes now are on life support, as the Celtics’ humiliating loss to the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals put Boston one loss away from elimination. And after the blowout at Kaseya Center, Perkins suggested Brad Stevens and company should evaluate the future of the Tatum-Brown pact.

“I mean.. and damnit I MEAN, I don’t want to hear any break up Tatum and Brown talks because when I said it 2 years ago… you know what, nevermind and carry the hell on…,” Perkins tweeted Sunday night.

Perhaps Perkins will ease off the take Tuesday evening when the Celtics and the Heat meet again in South Beach. The former Boston big man believes Game 4 will tell him “everything” he needs to know about Tatum and Brown and whether or not they have “Celtic pride.”