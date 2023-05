The Boston Red Sox look to bounce back from Friday night’s loss against the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park on Saturday.

Coming off of his 400th career save against Atlanta, Kenley Jansen had a less than favorable outing Friday.

Despite this, the veteran reliever maintained his composure after the game and is looking ahead to a clean slate for his next appearance on the mound.

For more, check out the video above from "Red Sox First Pitch."