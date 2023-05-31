Kevin Garnett Gives Message To Celtics After East Finals Defeat

Some might have expected the highly intense Kevin Garnett to lay into the Boston Celtics for their abysmal performance in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

But instead of a fiery and passionate speech from the Hall of Famer, Garnett struck a different tone.

While the Celtics came up short of meeting expectations and failed to reach the NBA Finals, Garnett, who has his number retired by the organization, had the team’s back despite the disappointing ending to Boston’s season.

“SHOUT TO MY C’s,” Garnett wrote in an Instagram story, per Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow. “GREAT YEAR OF PLAY ? this is how it is sometimes. Take time off n back to it!! Gotta love it…”

Message from KG to the Celtics pic.twitter.com/Cth1xQJCLc — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) May 31, 2023

The last part of Garnett’s message could be seen as revealing, though. Perhaps he is insinuating that some players on the Celtics haven fallen out of love with the process of trying to get better in the offseason. That type of notion isn’t out of the realm of possibility, especially after the Celtics admitted they weren’t keen on doing the little things at points during the season.

Maybe a little motivational boost from Garnett will help the Celtics begin an offseason — that is starting sooner than expected — on the right note. But it sure would have been fascinating for Garnett to use his trademark passion to rip into his former team.