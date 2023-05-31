Reds Take In Green Monster Tradition Prior To Red Sox Matchup

It had been nine years since the Reds played a game at Fenway Park prior to their visit to Boston this week, so their players decided to partake in a Fenway Park tradition.

Cincinnati won its first game at the historic ballpark since Game 7 of the 1975 World Series when it held off a late Red Sox comeback attempt Tuesday. Interleague play didn’t start until 1997, but the two sides haven’t faced each other that often since then.

It’s why Reds players toured the inside of the Green Monster to take a look at the inside of the scoreboard. Stars like Julio Rodríguez have signed their names on the wall of the Green Monster, though the Seattle Mariners centerfielder admitted he made an error in his signature.

Check out their experience in a video posted by Cincinnati.

When at Fenway Park ?? pic.twitter.com/WzJutnVNWN — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 31, 2023

Multiple players had a smooth time finding a place to sign their name, but former Cleveland Guardians and Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Alex Young attempted to find his name, so he could sign his signature next to it. He gave up and signed at a spot near fellow Reds pitcher Derek Law’s signature from 2016. But Young eventually did find his signature and signed the Green Monster for a third time.

NESN celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Green Monster on Thursday. Dave O’Brien Kevin Youkilis and Tim Wakefield will call the series finale between the Red Sox and Reds from the Monster.