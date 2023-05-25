Kevin Millar Has ‘Cowboy Up’ Message For Celtics Before Game 5

Boston sports fans might have felt like they jumped in a time machine Thursday afternoon.

Former Red Sox player Kevin Millar, who was on the 2004 World Series team that overcame a 3-0 deficit in the American League Championship Series against the rival New York Yankees, had a message for the Boston Celtics ahead of their Eastern Conference finals Game 5 versus the Miami Heat.

The Green are trying to become the first-ever NBA team to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series. Millar, of course, has some familiarity with that situation, which is why he and the 2004 ballclub have been linked to the city’s basketball team over the last few days.

“All right Boston, Kevin Millar here. Celtics, what I’m talking about is we got to believe,” Millar said in a video posted to Twitter by WBZ’s Dan Roche. “We were down 0-3, now we got one in Miami. This is Game 5 at the Garden.

“I wanna hear you ‘Cowboy Up!’ Let’s go!”

Boston sports fans surely will recall how “Cowboy Up!” became a saying Millar introduced to the Red Sox two decades ago.