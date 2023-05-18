Lakers Vs. Nuggets Live Stream: Watch Western Conference Finals Game 2 Online, On TV

Denver owns a 1-0 series lead

The Lakers and the Nuggets on Thursday night will meet for Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Western Conference finals at Ball Arena.

Los Angeles will be trying to even the best-of-seven set after dropping the series opener Tuesday night in the Mile High City. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combined for 65 points to lead top-seeded Denver to a 132-126 victory.

The Nuggets are 5.5-favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for Game 2. The total is set at 226.

When: Thursday, May 18 at 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images
