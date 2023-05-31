Mac Jones Enjoying Patriots’ Return To ‘Normal’ Under Bill O’Brien

FOXBORO, Mass. — After a season filled with chaos, drama and dysfunction, Bill O’Brien’s arrival has brought a sense of normalcy back to the New England Patriots’ offense.

Starting quarterback Mac Jones, who endured a rough sophomore season under the direction of former play-caller Matt Patricia and position coach Joe Judge, raved Wednesday about O’Brien, describing an atmosphere of trust and cohesiveness that Patricia and Judge never successfully created.

“It’s been really good,” Jones said after the Patriots practiced in front of reporters for the first time this offseason. “It’s been normal. Everything he’s done so far has been really good. I think the communication is the most important part, and trust — I think it all starts with that when you’re with a new coach, and he’s done a great job in controlling the room.

“I feel like everyone’s on the same page. We’ve just got to continue to do it. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. We know that, and he’s obviously had great experience in the NFL and at Alabama, where I was at, so there’s a lot of good stuff that we’ve talked about. I’m just looking forward to working with him.”

Patricia never had called offensive plays before last season. Judge hadn’t coached QBs. Head coach Bill Belichick banked on their defensive/special teams acumen translating to the offensive side of the ball, and that miscalculation sank the Patriots’ 2022 campaign and essentially wasted a year of Jones’ development.

O’Brien, meanwhile, has spent more than a decade coordinating offenses and coaching quarterbacks at the NFL and collegiate levels, including a prior stint with the Patriots that ended in 2012. After leaving New England for a head-coaching job at Penn State, the 53-year-old helped develop Deshaun Watson into a Pro Bowl QB in Houston and Bryce Young into a Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall draft pick at Alabama.

Now back in Foxboro, O’Brien has been tasked with revitalizing a Patriots offense that regressed from a borderline top-10 unit under Josh McDaniels in 2021 to one of the NFL’s worst with Patricia and Judge at the controls. He’ll be Jones’ third offensive coordinator in as many years, but the similarities between his and McDaniels’ preferred schemes should make for a relatively smooth transition.