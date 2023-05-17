NBA Rumors: James Harden To Decline $36.5M Option, Become Free Agent

James Harden has made a decision about what’s next for his NBA future.

The 76ers guard will decline his $36.5 million player option and enter free agency, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported Wednesday afternoon, adding Harden seeks a four-year contract.

Harden was part of the February 2022 trade with the Brooklyn Nets that shipped Ben Simmons out of Philadelphia.

Of course, the 10-time All-Star can re-sign with the Sixers, which could be a more likely possibility after they fired head coach Doc Rivers in light of their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Boston Celtics. A reunion with the Houston Rockets also is a possibility, but Haynes reported that Harden, “will only entertain suitors that present a competitive roster and the basketball freedom for the star to be himself,” so the Rockets may need to build a more complete roster.

Harden finished the 2022-23 NBA season averaging 21 points, 6.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game.