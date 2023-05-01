Patrice Bergeron Explains Salute To Bruins Fans After Game 7 Loss

The last Bruins player to come off the ice Sunday night at TD Garden was Patrice Bergeron.

After Boston’s Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers, Bergeron shared a moment with each and every Boston player who suited up for the final contest of the club’s first-round Stanley Cup playoff series. Following a particularly long embrace with Brad Marchand, Bergeron raised his stick and blew a kiss to Bruins fans in attendance before working his way to Boston’s dressing room.

Speaking with the media after the Bruins’ season-ending defeat, Bergeron explained why he felt inclined to acknowledge the fanbase in that fashion.

“Thanks for the support all year,” Bergeron told reporters, per a team-provided transcript. “It’s a special city, it’s a special fan base and organization. It’s more just saying thank you for the support all year.”

Bergeron’s future immediately came to the minds of so many Bruins fans after the Black and Gold’s unexpected first-round exit. The five-time Selke Trophy winner wasn’t ready to make any sort of announcement Sunday, as he explained he’s going to take some time before making a decision about his career.

One thing is for sure, though. Bergeron’s Bruins teammates clearly would love to have him back in the mix for the 2023-24 season.