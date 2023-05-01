Patriots Draft Pick ‘1000%’ Agrees With Deion Sanders On HBCU Prospects

Isaiah Bolden was the only player from a Historically Black College or University selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.
He, like his former head coach, believes there should have been more.
After the New England Patriots picked Bolden, a cornerback and kick returner out of Jackson State, in the seventh round on Saturday, former Jackson State coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders tweeted that he was “ashamed” more HBCU prospects were not drafted.
Bolden echoed Sanders’ sentiment on Monday.
“Only time I’ll speak on this,” the Patriots draftee tweeted. “I agree 1000% with @DeionSanders statement.”
He added that he’s “beyond thankful for the opportunity to be selected by the patriots.”
“(L)ets get to work,” Bolden wrote.
Bolden, who transferred from Florida State in 2020 to play for Sanders, boasts enticing athleticism, running a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at his pro day at 6-foot-3, 201 pounds. The 23-year-old led the nation in kick-return average in 2021 and started 11 games at cornerback last season, breaking up seven passes.
Some evaluators view Bolden as a potential safety in the NFL. In the short term, expect him to add speed to New England’s special teams units as he competes for a roster spot in training camp.
Bolden expressed pride in his HBCU background during his introductory conference call.
“It means a lot to me,” he said. “Just having that chip on my shoulder, carrying the weight of HBCUs. I’ve got something to prove. There’s a lot of talented guys that are out there. I just understand that chip on my shoulder is for all the HBCUs.”
Bolden also praised Sanders for the coaching he received during their two seasons together. Sanders left Jackson State in December to become head coach at Colorado.
“It was big-time,” Bolden said of playing for the former 49ers and Cowboys star. “Learning from the greatest of all time was a blessing. I feel like he developed me for this moment.”
The Patriots hosted Bolden for a top-30 visit before making him the last of their 12 picks in this year’s draft. He’s one of three cornerbacks in that group, joining first-rounder Christian Gonzalez and sixth-rounder Ameer Speed.