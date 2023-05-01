Patriots Draft Pick ‘1000%’ Agrees With Deion Sanders On HBCU Prospects

Isaiah Bolden was the only player from a Historically Black College or University selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He, like his former head coach, believes there should have been more.

After the New England Patriots picked Bolden, a cornerback and kick returner out of Jackson State, in the seventh round on Saturday, former Jackson State coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders tweeted that he was “ashamed” more HBCU prospects were not drafted.

Bolden echoed Sanders’ sentiment on Monday.

“Only time I’ll speak on this,” the Patriots draftee tweeted. “I agree 1000% with @DeionSanders statement.”

He added that he’s “beyond thankful for the opportunity to be selected by the patriots.”

“(L)ets get to work,” Bolden wrote.