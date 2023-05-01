Broncos Pick Up 5th-Year Option on WR Jerry Jeudy by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to NFL.com, the Denver Broncos have picked up the fifth-year option on wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Jeudy will earn a guaranteed salary of $12.987 million in 2024, the final year of his rookie contract.

Selected 15th overall by the Broncos in 2020, the former Alabama standout set career highs across the board last season, tallying 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. Jeudy’s production came despite Denver’s league-worst offense, which averaged a paltry 16.9 points per game.

The 24-year-old had been the subject of trade rumors before Monday’s decision, something general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton repeatedly shot down.

“We don’t anticipate doing anything with him,” said Paton a week before the NFL draft. “We’re high, really high, on Jerry … We like Jerry. He’s going to be here.”

With Payton now in town, the Broncos should improve offensively, making Jeudy a high-upside WR2/3 in fantasy football leagues.

