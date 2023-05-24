Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Diagnoses Reason To Offensive Slump

It’s almost as if Alex Cora is watching the Boston Red Sox offense on a loop the past three games. And he doesn’t like what he is seeing.

The Red Sox suffered their second shutout loss in their last three games Tuesday night against the Angels, falling 4-0 at Angel Stadium. Los Angeles starting pitcher Griffin Canning held Boston to its only two hits of the game, both of which were singles.

And now the Red Sox, who started their nine-game road trip having one of the best offenses in baseball, have scored a mere one run over the last 32 innings as Cora believes his team is late in making adjustments at the plate.

“(Canning) changed speeds, got ahead and then expanded,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “We saw it (Monday), we saw it with Michael (Wacha) in San Diego. And obviously, this is not us, but we have to make adjustments. It’s different (Wednesday) with a lefty. People they watch and they see and they make adjustments. I think we’re going to a point in the league that sample matters and they know what you’ve been doing the first 40 games. … They see our numbers and what we’ve done and they’re going to start making adjustments.”

Triston Casas and Enmanuel Valdez were the only members of the Red Sox to get on base via a hit. Boston’s first five batters in the lineup, including Rafael Devers, were a combined 0-for-19 with just one walk.

It’s a low point at the moment for the Red Sox’s attack, but Cora knows what Boston will need to do to break out of their mighty offensive slump.

“Now it’s time for us to kind of like slow it down and break it down,” Cora said. “I think using the other side of the field it helps. I think there’s a lot of pulled ground balls lately. A lot of empty at-bats. First time I’ve said it this season, there’s a lot of empty at-bats. (Wednesday) we got a lefty, so it’s a different lineup, but when there’s a righty, we have to make adjustments.”