Red Sox Notes: Notching Milestone ‘Surreal’ Moment For Kenley Jansen

It was hard for Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen to fathom what he accomplished at the end of Boston’s 5-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night at Truist Park.

After all, Jansen expected to be on the other side of the plate as he came up through the minors as a catcher.

But his transition into a relief pitcher has been nothing but successful and he has 400 career saves now as evidence. Only six other pitchers in Major League Baseball history have reached that feat and Jansen joined them with a scoreless ninth inning to close out the Braves and notch another win for the Red Sox.

“It’s surreal, man. Just crazy,” Jansen told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “Like I said to them, the seventh guy who did that and baseball being for so long. It’s unbelievable. Just going to continue to let this motivate me and strive for more.”

Jansen added: “I never thought it was going to be this emotional, but this definitely hit bigger than all those other numbers that I got before. It means a lot.”

Hitting the milestone took on extra meaning for Jansen given the location. While the 35-year-old has spoken highly of the atmosphere at Fenway Park, the Curacao native watched Braves games growing up and idolized Andruw Jones. He also pitched for the Braves last season and was thrilled that the achievement came on the road against Atlanta.